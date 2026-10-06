5 popular Maharashtrian breakfast dishes you must try
What's the story
Maharashtra's bustling streets are home to a variety of breakfast foods that are not only delicious but also affordable. These street foods give you a taste of the local culture and cuisine, making them a must-try for anyone visiting the state. From spicy snacks to sweet treats, these breakfast options are a reflection of Maharashtra's diverse culinary heritage. Here are five must-try breakfast street foods from the region.
Dish 1
Vada pav: A spicy delight
Vada pav is a quintessential Maharashtrian street food loved by many.
It consists of a spicy potato filling sandwiched between bread, served with chutneys and fried green chilies.
This dish is not just filling but also gives you a taste of the local flavors.
Available at almost every corner in Mumbai, it is an affordable option for those wanting to explore Maharashtra's culinary scene.
Dish 2
Misal pav: A flavorful start
Misal pav is another popular breakfast option in Maharashtra.
It consists of a spicy curry made from sprouted lentils, served with pav (bread), and topped with sev (crunchy noodles).
The dish is usually garnished with onions and lemon wedges, adding to its flavor.
Misal pav can be found at many street stalls and gives you a hearty start to your day.
Dish 3
Poha: Light and nutritious
Poha is a light yet nutritious dish prepared with flattened rice cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, onions, and peanuts.
It is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served with lemon wedges for an added zest.
Poha makes for an ideal option for those wanting something light, yet filling for breakfast.
Dish 4
Sabudana khichdi: A festive favorite
Sabudana khichdi is made from tapioca pearls cooked with potatoes, peanuts, green chilies, and spices.
This dish is especially popular during fasting days, but it can be enjoyed any day as a fulfilling breakfast option.
The combination of textures makes it unique while providing energy to kickstart your day.
Dish 5
Batata vada: Potato perfection
Batata vada features mashed spiced potatoes coated in gram flour batter and deep-fried until golden brown.
These vadas are served inside pav along with chutneys, or eaten alone as snacks at various stalls across Maharashtra's cities, like Pune or Nashik.
They offer crispy exteriors with soft interiors bursting with flavor in every bite.