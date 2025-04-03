5 must-try vegan street breakfasts from around the world
Exploring vegan street breakfasts across the globe makes for an exciting culinary adventure.
These plant-based morning meals give us a peek into various cultures and flavors, highlighting how various regions embrace veganism in their local cuisines.
From savory to sweet, these breakfasts are not just delicious, but also accessible to all.
Here are five must-try vegan street breakfasts, beyond the usual tacos, each offering a unique taste of its origin.
Vietnam
Vietnamese banh mi chay
A Vietnamese breakfast favorite, banh mi chay consists of a crispy baguette stuffed with fresh vegetables such as cucumber, pickled carrots, and daikon radish.
Meat is often substituted with tofu or tempeh for the protein element.
The sandwich is usually topped with cilantro and chili for an extra kick.
The textures and flavors make banh mi chay a hearty way to start the day.
India
Indian idli with coconut chutney
Idli is a breakfast staple of southern India. Made from fermented rice and lentil batter steamed into soft cakes, idli is served with coconut chutney or sambar (spicy lentil soup).
This gluten-free meal is light yet filling, giving you energy to tackle the day ahead.
The subtle sourness of idli goes perfectly with the creamy coconut chutney.
Ethiopia
Ethiopian injera with vegetable stew
Injera is an Ethiopian flatbread, made from teff flour, that doubles as the plate and utensil for various stews called wats.
A typical vegan breakfast may have injera topped with misir wat (spicy lentil stew) or gomen (collard greens).
The tangy flavor of injera balances the rich spices in these stews, making for an unforgettable taste experience.
Thailand
Thai jok rice porridge
Jok is a comforting rice porridge widely eaten for breakfast in Thailand.
It is prepared by boiling rice till it breaks down into a thick oatmeal-like consistency.
From ginger slices, scallions, a drizzle of soy sauce, to fried garlic bits, jok can be topped with many things—all adding depth without taking away from its simplicity.
Turkey
Turkish simit bread rings
Simit rings are sesame-crusted bread rings that are relished all over Turkey during breakfast time with tea or coffee alike.
The chewy delights have been compared often enough to bagels mostly because of how they look.
But they have a uniquely nutty flavor due largely to sesame seeds coating the outer skin generously applied before the baking process is completed.