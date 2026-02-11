These Spanish plazas are totally skippable!

Spain is famous for its lively plazas, which are the heart of its cities. However, not all plazas are worth the hype. Some of them are just too crowded, too commercialized, or too bland to be worth your time. Here's a look at five such overrated Spanish plazas that you can skip on your next trip to Spain. Focus on hidden gems instead.

#1 Plaza Mayor in Madrid: A tourist trap Plaza Mayor in Madrid is one of the most famous plazas in Spain, but it can be too crowded with tourists. The plaza is surrounded by restaurants and shops that often charge higher prices for tourists. The lack of authenticity and the constant crowd may make it difficult to enjoy its historical significance. If you're looking for a more genuine experience, consider exploring lesser-known squares in Madrid.

#2 Plaza de Espana in Seville: More style than substance While Plaza de Espana in Seville is stunning with its architecture and tiles, it can be a bit underwhelming. The plaza is often filled with tourists taking pictures but offers little in terms of cultural activities or local interaction. The surrounding area can also be too hot during summer months, making it uncomfortable to visit for long periods.

#3 Placa Catalunya in Barcelona: A busy intersection Placa Catalunya is one of Barcelona's busiest places, but it is more of a transport hub than anything else. It connects different parts of the city but lacks charm or character on its own. The area is usually crowded with people rushing through on their way to other destinations, leaving little room for leisurely exploration or relaxation.

#4 Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid: Overhyped landmark Plaza de Cibeles is famous for its iconic fountain and surrounding buildings, but it often disappoints those expecting more than just a photo opportunity. The plaza serves primarily as a traffic junction between major roads in Madrid, rather than an inviting public space for visitors to enjoy at their own pace without being rushed by passing cars.