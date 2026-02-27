If planning Belgium trip, skip these tourist spots

Belgium , with its rich history and vibrant culture, is a favorite among tourists. But not all attractions live up to the hype. Some places are often crowded and overpriced, leaving visitors disappointed. Here are five overrated tourist spots in Belgium that you may want to skip or visit with realistic expectations. This way, you can have a more authentic experience of the country's charm.

#1 Manneken Pis: A small disappointment Manneken Pis in Brussels is famous for its quirky little statue of a boy urinating into a fountain. While it attracts many tourists, the statue is much smaller than most expect. The constant crowd can make it difficult to appreciate its charm. Moreover, the surrounding area doesn't offer much beyond souvenir shops and cafes, making it feel more like a photo opportunity than an enriching experience.

#2 Atomium: More than meets the eye The Atomium in Brussels is an iconic structure that resembles an iron crystal magnified 165 billion times. While it looks impressive from afar, its interior exhibitions are often considered underwhelming by visitors. The ticket prices can be steep for what you get in return, and some feel that the attraction doesn't offer enough engaging content to justify the visit.

#3 Grand Place: Beyond the main square Brussels' Grand Place is famous for its stunning architecture and historical significance. But, while the main square is indeed beautiful, it can get extremely crowded with tourists all year round. The high prices of nearby restaurants and shops can also be a bummer for visitors looking for an authentic local experience. Exploring lesser-known areas of Brussels might offer more unique discoveries without the crowd.

#4 Bruges' canals: A watery affair While Bruges' canals are often compared to those of Venice, they fall short of the Italian city's grandeur. The canals are pretty but lack the same level of vibrancy or activity as other European waterways. Boat tours can also be expensive, and some tourists feel that walking along the canals gives them a better perspective than taking a boat ride.