Love potatoes? You'll enjoy these  recipes 

Potatoes are the go-to ingredient, mostly because they're the ones associated with fries. But, that's hardly the only way to enjoy the starchy vegetable. Here's a look at five potato snacks that make for a delicious alternative to the good old fry. Each one of them is unique in taste and texture, something that proves how versatile the potato is, in different forms.

Wedges Crispy potato wedges Potato wedges make for a popular snack with a crispy outside and soft inside. Usually, they are seasoned with herbs and spices, and baked or fried until golden-brown. The wedge shape ensures that more area gets crispy than regular fries. They can be served as an appetizer or a side dish and go well with a variety of dipping sauces like ketchup or sour cream.

Skins Cheesy potato skins Cheesy potato skins make use of the outer layer of potatoes, which is usually thrown away while preparing other dishes. The skins are hollowed out and stuffed with some cheese before being baked until the cheese melts and bubbles. This crunchy and cheesy snack offers a satisfying bite that can be enhanced with toppings like chives or jalapenos.

Chips Spicy potato chips Spicy potato chips are a thrilling take on regular chips with bold flavors, such as chili powder or paprika, added to their seasoning mix. These thinly sliced potatoes are crisp fried and then tossed in spices for an extra kick. They make for an addictive snack to be enjoyed on their own or with dips like guacamole.

Pancakes Savory potato pancakes Potato pancakes provide a savory alternative to the usual sweet breakfast item. By mixing grated potatoes with flour and a mix of spices and frying them into small, round shapes, these pancakes get a crispy outer while remaining soft on the inside. The contrast in texture comes from the grated potatoes, making it different from the recipes that use mashed potatoes.