5 sabudana upma recipes you need to try today
What's the story
Sabudana, also known as tapioca pearls, is a popular ingredient in Indian cuisine. It is often used during fasting periods due to its light and nutritious properties.
One of the delightful ways to enjoy sabudana is by incorporating it into upma dishes.
These dishes are not only easy to prepare but also offer a refreshing twist on traditional recipes.
Here are five unique sabudana upma variations that you can try at home.
Traditional twist
Classic sabudana upma
Classic sabudana upma is made by mixing soaked tapioca pearls with roasted peanuts, cumin seeds, and green chilies for an easy yet tasty dish.
The trick is to soak the sabudana well so that it softens but doesn't become mushy.
A squeeze of lemon juice gives a tangy twist, and fresh coriander leaves lend an aromatic touch.
Veggie Delight
Vegetable sabudana upma
Adding veggies such as carrots, peas, and bell peppers to your sabudana upma not only makes it more nutritious but also gives it a pop of color and texture.
Saute the veggies until tender before combining with the soaked sabudana.
This variation makes for a wholesome meal option that can be relished any time of the day.
Tropical flavor
Coconut sabudana upma
For all the coconut lovers out there, this version of sabudana upma uses grated coconut with curry leaves and mustard seeds for an exotic flavor.
The coconut gives a subtle sweetness which blends perfectly with the spices used in the dish.
Garnish with freshly grated coconut for additional flavor.
Zesty kick
Lemon sabudana upma
Lemon sabudana upma adds a zesty twist with lemon zest and juice as key flavor enhancers.
This variant goes perfectly with ginger and green chilies for a zingy taste.
The citrus notes from lemon make the dish especially refreshing in summers or when you're in the mood for something light yet fulfilling.
Nutty indulgence
Peanut butter sabudana upma
Peanut butter lovers will appreciate this creative take on traditional upmas, where creamy peanut butter replaces roasted peanuts, usually used in classic recipes.
It adds the right amount of richness without overpowering other flavors within each bite-sized morsel.
These are made from perfectly cooked tapioca pearls, mixed together harmoniously, along with spices like cumin seeds or turmeric powder, depending upon personal preference.