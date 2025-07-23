Lower body exercises you shouldn't skip

Pelvic floor muscles are important for bladder, bowel, and uterus support. Strengthening these muscles can improve bladder control, reduce the risk of prolapse, and boost sexual health. Including certain exercises in your routine can prove to be useful for pelvic health. Here are five effective exercises that target the pelvic floor muscles to help you rejuvenate and strengthen them.

Kegel basics Kegel exercises: The basics Kegel exercises are key to strengthen pelvic floor muscles. To do a Kegel, contract the muscles you use to stop urination and hold for a few seconds before releasing. Aim to do this exercise in sets of 10 repetitions, three times daily. Consistency is key to seeing improvements in muscle strength and control.

Bridge pose Bridge pose: Engaging core muscles The bridge pose is an excellent exercise that works both core and pelvic floor muscles. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Raise your hips towards the ceiling while squeezing your glutes and engaging your pelvic floor muscles. Hold this position for a few seconds before lowering back down.

Squats exercise Squats: Full-body engagement Squats are amazing to work for several muscle groups, including pelvic floor. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, lower your body like you're sitting back into a chair while keeping knees behind toes, and then return to standing position. Perform squats slowly to maintain proper form and get the most out of targeted muscles.

Heel slides exercise Heel slides: Gentle activation Heel slides give soft activation of pelvic floor muscles without any strain. Lie down on your back with one knee bent while sliding one heel along the ground till the leg is fully straightened out. Then slide it back up again towards the buttocks area, repeating several times per leg. Maintain smooth, controlled movements throughout each repetition cycle.