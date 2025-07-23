5 exercises to strengthen your triceps

Building tricep strength and flexibility is key to achieving overall upper body fitness. Triceps are located at the back of the upper arm and are essential for arm extension and stability. Adding targeted exercises to your routine can help tone the muscles, increase their range of motion, and aid in the performance of daily activities. Here are five effective exercises to strengthen and enhance the flexibility of your triceps.

Drive 1 Tricep dips for upper arm strength Tricep dips are a simple but effective exercise that directly targets the triceps. Using a sturdy chair or bench, place your hands shoulder-width apart on the edge. Extend your legs forward with heels touching the ground. Lower your body by bending your elbows until they form a 90-degree angle, then push back up to starting position. This exercise strengthens as well as improves endurance of the upper arms.

Drive 2 Overhead tricep extension for muscle tone The overhead tricep extension is just perfect to isolate the triceps. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart holding a dumbbell with both hands above your head. Keeping elbows close to ears, lower the weight behind your head by bending at the elbows, then extend back to starting position. This movement helps in building muscle tone and improving flexibility in the arms.

Drive 3 Close-grip push-ups for core stability Close-grip push-ups are an advanced variation targeting both triceps and core muscles. Start in a standard push-up position, but position hands closer together under chest level. Lower yourself while keeping elbows tucked close to sides before pushing back up explosively. Not only does this exercise strengthen triceps, but also engages core muscles for better stability.

Drive 4 Skull crushers for defined arms Using weights, like dumbells or barbells, skull crushers efficiently target all three heads of the tricep muscle group. Lying flat on a bench or mat surface, hold weights above chest level with palms facing each other. Bend elbows, lowering weights towards the forehead without moving upper arms. Extend back upwards, completing one repetition cycle. This focuses primarily on defining arm shape through consistent practice over time.