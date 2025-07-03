Love bread pudding? You'll enjoy these variations
Bread pudding is one of the most versatile dishes in the world. It can be sweet, and it can be savory. While we all know the dessert version of it, savory bread pudding is a delightful take on the classic. By adding unexpected ingredients, these recipes turn plain bread into a delicious meal. Here are five savory bread pudding recipes that add unique elements to surprise your taste buds.
Spinach-mushroom
Cheesy spinach and mushroom delight
This recipe marries the earthy taste of spinach and mushrooms with the creaminess of cheese. Start by sauteing fresh spinach and mushrooms until tender. Mix with cubed bread, grated cheese, milk, and spices before baking until golden brown. The result is a rich dish perfect for brunch or dinner.
Feta-olive
Mediterranean-inspired feta and olive mix
For a Mediterranean twist, this recipe marries the tangy taste of feta cheese with the briny flavor of olives. Start by mixing cubed bread with crumbled feta, sliced olives and sun-dried tomatoes. Add herbs like oregano or thyme for an aromatic touch. Bind everything together with milk, then bake till perfectly set. This dish delivers a delightful taste that screams Greek cuisine, making it a unique addition to any meal.
Sweet-Potato-Sage
Sweet potato and sage fusion
Sweet potatoes naturally sweeten this savory dish, while sage lends an aromatic touch. Simply roast diced sweet potatoes before combining them with cubed bread soaked in milk flavored with sage leaves. Bake until the top is crispy for an autumn-inspired treat that goes perfectly with salads or roasted vegetables.
Onion-Gruyère
Caramelized onion and Gruyere combination
Caramelized onions add so much depth, and nutty Gruyere makes for a French onion soup-inspired dish, sans the broth. Layer onions and shredded Gruyere on chunks of stale baguette. Pour a custard of beaten eggs, heavy cream, salt, and pepper over the top. Bake until the edges brown. Serve warm with a green salad and you've got a complete meal.
Cornbread-jalapeño
Cornbread jalapeno fiesta
Use cornbread for a spicy twist with jalapenos, cheddar, cilantro, lime zest, and juice. Layer crumbled cornbread, sprinkle jalapenos and cheddar. Whisk eggs and milk, pour over. Bake until the center is firm and edges are browned, about 35 to 40 minutes. Garnish with cilantro and lime wedges. Serve with avocado slices and sour cream for a complete meal.