In brief Simplifying... In brief Escape the hustle of Bangalore with serene weekend getaways.

Coorg and Chikmagalur, nestled in the Western Ghats, offer tranquil retreats with coffee plantations and scenic views.

For a historical journey, Hampi's ancient ruins are just a five-hour drive away.

Nature lovers can explore Wayanad's biodiversity and Sakleshpur's lush green hills.

Each destination, within a six-hour drive, offers unique experiences from trekking to temple visits, making your weekend unforgettable. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Calling all travel freaks!

Serene weekend getaways from Bangalore

By Anujj Trehaan 11:44 am Jul 09, 202411:44 am

What's the story Bangalore, the bustling IT hub of India, is surrounded by numerous serene destinations perfect for a weekend escape. These getaways blend nature, history, and culture, offering a refreshing break from the city's fast-paced life. Whether seeking a quiet retreat in the hills or an adventurous outing by the water, these spots ensure rejuvenating experiences just a few hours' drive away.

Coorg

Coorg: The Scotland of India

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Coorg is a picturesque hill station famed for its coffee plantations and misty landscapes. Just a six-hour drive from Bangalore, it offers a tranquil retreat. Visitors can explore Abbey Falls, wander through coffee estates, or enjoy the serene ambiance. Coorg is perfect for those seeking natural beauty and a peaceful escape.

Chikmagalur

Chikmagalur: Coffee land of Karnataka

Located four hours from Bangalore, Chikmagalur, a gem in the Western Ghats, is known for its coffee plantations and scenic views. Visitors can trek to Mullayanagiri, Karnataka's highest peak, or find serenity at Hirekolale Lake. Its cool climate and lush surroundings make it perfect for those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation away from the bustling city life.

Hampi

Hampi: A historical odyssey

A five-hour journey from Bangalore takes you back in time to Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage site dotted with ancient ruins and captivating landscapes. Marvel at the architectural brilliance of Virupaksha Temple and Vijaya Vittala Temple or explore the boulder-strewn hills on foot or by bicycle. Hampi offers a unique blend of history and natural beauty that captivates every visitor.

Wayanad

Wayanad: Nature's hidden treasure

Situated about six hours from Bangalore, Wayanad is a treasure trove of biodiversity, featuring dense forests and cascading waterfalls like Soochipara Falls, along with the prehistoric engravings of Edakkal Caves. This destination is an adventurer's dream, offering trekking trails that lead to breathtaking views. The tranquil atmosphere, when combined with its exotic flora and fauna, makes Wayanad a truly unforgettable nature retreat.

Sakleshpur

Sakleshpur: Green haven amidst hills

Four hours from Bangalore, Sakleshpur offers a landscape filled with lush green hills and coffee plantations. It presents numerous trekking trails, such as Bisle Ghat, which afford panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. With its consistently pleasant climate and captivating natural beauty, Sakleshpur is an ideal retreat for those looking to unwind in nature's lap over the weekend.