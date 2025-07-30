Try these shoulder exercises today

Shoulder flexibility is essential to ensure a full range of motion and reduced tension in the upper body. Consistent exercises focusing on shoulders can improve mobility, relieve discomfort, and prevent injuries. Here are five effective shoulder exercises that can improve flexibility and tension. They are easy to perform and can be added to your daily routine without any special equipment.

Arm circles Arm circles for improved mobility Arm circles are a simple but effective exercise that increases shoulder flexibility. To do this exercise, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and extend your arms out to the side at shoulder height. Start making small circles with your arms, gradually increasing the size of the circles as you go. Do the movement for about 30 seconds in one direction before switching over.

Shoulder rolls Shoulder rolls for tension relief Shoulder rolls are great to relieve tension from the upper back and neck area. Start by standing or sitting comfortably with your back straight. Slowly lift your shoulders towards your ears and roll them back down in a circular motion. Repeat the movement 10 times before rolling them the other way round for another 10 repetitions.

Cross-body stretch Cross-body arm stretch for flexibility The cross-body arm stretch focuses on both shoulders at once, improving flexibility through these joints. Stand or sit upright and bring one arm across your chest at shoulder height. With your opposite hand, gently pull on the elbow of the outstretched arm towards you until you feel a stretch in your shoulder area. Hold for 15 seconds before switching arms.