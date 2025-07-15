5 eye exercises everyone must do

Blinking is an essential function that keeps our eyes lubricated and protected. However, prolonged screen time, etc., can reduce blink responsiveness, resulting in dry eyes and discomfort. Including certain eyelid exercises in your routine can help improve this responsiveness. These exercises are easy to perform and can be done anywhere, making them an easy solution for ensuring eye health.

Quick blinks Rapid blinking technique Rapid blinking is simply opening and closing your eyes rapidly for ten seconds. This exercise helps stimulate tear production, keeping the eyes moist. It also strengthens the muscles around the eyelids, enhancing their ability to respond swiftly. Practicing rapid blinking several times a day can significantly improve blink rate and overall eye comfort.

Firm squeeze Squeeze and release method The squeeze and release method has you tightly closing your eyes for three seconds before slowly opening them again. This exercise strengthens the orbicularis oculi muscle, which is essential for blinking. By regularly practicing this technique, you can enhance muscle control around the eyelids, promoting better blink responsiveness.

Circular motion Eye rolling exercise Eye rolling is moving your eyeballs in a circular motion while your head remains still. This exercise relaxes eye muscles and even promotes blinking more often by stimulating tear glands. Five clockwise and counterclockwise eye rolls each side can help reduce eye strain from excessive screen time.

Warm covering Palming relaxation technique Palming involves covering your closed eyes with warm palms without any pressure. It creates darkness and warmth to soothe tired eyes. It also promotes natural blinking patterns when you uncover them. Practicing palming for two minutes during breaks from the screen or reading helps keep the ocular surface optimally moist.