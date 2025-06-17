What's the story

Mornings can be rushed and squeezing in time for a healthy breakfast can prove difficult.

However, if you want to ditch the cereal but still get something quick yet filling, we got you covered.

These non-cereal breakfasts are not just quick to prepare, but they also pack the energy you need to start your day.

Here are five ideas that can be whipped up in a jiffy, so you never miss breakfast again.