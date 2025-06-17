5 healthy breakfasts you can make in minutes
What's the story
Mornings can be rushed and squeezing in time for a healthy breakfast can prove difficult.
However, if you want to ditch the cereal but still get something quick yet filling, we got you covered.
These non-cereal breakfasts are not just quick to prepare, but they also pack the energy you need to start your day.
Here are five ideas that can be whipped up in a jiffy, so you never miss breakfast again.
Blend away
Smoothie delight
Smoothies make the perfect versatile, quick breakfast.
Blend fruits such as bananas, berries, and spinach with yogurt/milk, and you have a nutrient-packed meal ready in minutes!
You can even add nuts/seeds to make it even more nutritious.
This portable option can be consumed on the go, and you would have made sure you get your essential vitamins and minerals.
Toasted twist
Avocado toast variations
Avocado toast has become a trendy yet simple choice for busy mornings.
Spread ripe avocado on whole-grain bread and top it with tomatoes or cucumber slices for added flavor and nutrition.
The healthy fats from avocados keep you fuller longer, making it an ideal choice when you're pressed for time yet need sustained energy throughout the morning.
Layered goodness
Yogurt parfait perfection
A yogurt parfait is equally delicious and easy to put together.
Simply layer Greek yogurt with granola and fresh fruits such as strawberries or blueberries in a cup/bowl.
This combination gives you protein from the yogurt along with some fiber from fruits and granola, keeping hunger at bay until it's time for the lunch.
Wrapped up
Nut butter banana wraps
Nut butter banana wraps are just perfect if you crave something sweet yet filling in the morning rush hour hustle-bustle scenario.
Just spread almond or peanut butter over whole wheat tortillas before placing sliced bananas inside.
Roll them up tightly into wraps that deliver protein plus potassium-rich goodness, all wrapped together neatly without any fuss involved whatsoever.
Prepared ahead
Overnight oats simplicity
Overnight oats demand little to no effort while providing maximum convenience in the mornings.
Mix rolled oats with milk or plant-based alternatives, along with chia seeds, and refrigerate overnight.
This way, the flavors meld together beautifully by the time the sun rises the next morning.
They are ready-to-eat straight off the fridge without any further preparation required whatsoever.