Pleated skirts are one of those versatile wardrobe staples that can be styled in a number of ways according to different occasions.

Their structured yet flowing design makes them a favorite amongst fashionistas.

Be it a casual look or a more formal one, pleated skirts offer endless possibilities.

Here are five styles that go perfectly with pleated skirts, giving your outfits an edge and making the most of this timeless piece.