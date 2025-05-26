5 styles that pair perfectly with pleated skirts
What's the story
Pleated skirts are one of those versatile wardrobe staples that can be styled in a number of ways according to different occasions.
Their structured yet flowing design makes them a favorite amongst fashionistas.
Be it a casual look or a more formal one, pleated skirts offer endless possibilities.
Here are five styles that go perfectly with pleated skirts, giving your outfits an edge and making the most of this timeless piece.
Timeless combo
Classic button-down shirt
Pairing a pleated skirt with a classic button-down shirt makes for an effortlessly chic look, one that works for both work and casual outings.
Go for neutral colors like white or light blue to keep the look clean and polished.
Tuck the shirt into the skirt to define your waistline and you can even add a belt for extra flair.
This one's for minimalists.
Relaxed vibe
Casual t-shirt style
For a more laid-back approach, match your pleated skirt with a simple t-shirt. This style is perfect for weekend outings or casual gatherings.
Select graphic tees or plain ones depending on your mood and choice. Knotting the t-shirt at the waist can add an element of fun while keeping the comfort intact.
Sneakers or flats finish this relaxed ensemble, making it both stylish and practical.
Warm layers
Cozy sweater pairing
As temperatures drop, pairing your pleated skirt with a cozy sweater gives you warmth without compromising on style.
Choose chunky knits or fitted sweaters, depending on the silhouette you are looking for.
Tucking in the front of the sweater can create an interesting visual effect while keeping you snug during cooler months.
Ankle boots compliment this look well, adding an extra layer of sophistication.
Polished look
Chic blazer ensemble
Elevate your pleated skirt by teaming it up with a tailored blazer for formal events or professional settings.
This combination speaks confidence and sophistication, making it perfect for business meetings or evening functions.
Opt for blazers in complementary colors to create harmony within your outfit, while ensuring both pieces get their due attention.
Modern twist
Trendy crop top matchup
For the ones excited to add a modern touch to their wardrobe, pleated skirts with trendy crop tops are the way to go.
One can get creative, playing with different textures and bold prints to effortlessly make any outfit come alive.
Lace detailing makes a delicate contrast, ensuring every ensemble stands out in its unique way with a contemporary edge.