Love dried kokum? You'll enjoy these recipes

Dried kokum fruit is a popular ingredient in Indian cuisine, owing to its tangy flavor and vibrant color. It is often used to add a sour note to dishes without overpowering them. The versatile fruit can be added to various recipes, enhancing the taste and giving it a unique twist. Here are five recipes that highlight the delightful tanginess of dried kokum fruit.

Dal recipe Kokum dal delight Kokum dal is a refreshing variation of traditional lentil soup. To prepare this dish, cook yellow lentils until soft, then add dried kokum pieces along with turmeric and salt. Let it simmer until the kokum infuses its tangy essence into the dal. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving. This dish pairs well with steamed rice or flatbreads, making it a comforting meal option.

Rice recipe Kokum rice twist Kokum rice gives a delectable twist to regular rice dishes by adding the tanginess of dried kokum. Soak some basmati rice for thirty minutes and cook them till fluffy. In another pan, saute onions, mustard seeds and curry leaves in oil and add soaked pieces of kokum and cooked rice. Toss well to spread the flavors evenly throughout the dish.

Curry recipe Spicy kokum curry Spicy kokum curry combines spices with the tang of dried kokum for a distinct flavor. Start by frying onions in oil till golden. Add ginger-garlic paste, tomatoes, and spices like cumin or coriander powder. Add soaked kokum pieces for flavoring the gravy, which thickens when it simmers on low flame, stirring in intervals till it reaches the consistency you like.