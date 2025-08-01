5 nuts every pantry must have

Nuts are an extremely versatile and nutritious addition to a vegetarian pantry. With a range of flavors and textures, they can complement a wide range of dishes. Loaded with essential nutrients, nuts are delicious and healthy at the same time. Be it to add some crunch to your salad or whip up a creamy sauce, these five nuts can transform your vegetarian cooking.

Nutty Crunch Almonds: A crunchy delight Almonds, with their crunchy texture and mild flavor, are a go-to ingredient for many. They can be used in both sweet and savory dishes, which makes them super versatile. Being rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and healthy fats, almonds promote heart health and skin wellness. You can have them raw as a snack or try using almond flour as a gluten-free alternative in baking.

Omega Power Walnuts: The brain booster Walnuts are known for their omega-3 fatty acid content, which is good for brain health. Their slightly bitter taste makes salads and baked goods more delicious. Antioxidants present in walnuts also fight inflammation in the body. Adding walnuts to your diet can promote cognitive function and provide an interesting taste to your food.

Smooth texture Cashews: Creamy versatility Cashews are naturally creamy, making them ideal for dairy-free sauces and spreads. Not only are they rich in copper, magnesium, and phosphorus, but they also aid bone health and energy production. Cashews are a great addition to smoothies or can be roasted with spices for a delicious snack option.

Rich taste Pecans: Sweet & buttery flavor Pecans have a sweet yet buttery flavor that goes wonderfully with desserts like pies and cookies. Rich in monounsaturated fats like the ones found in olive oil, pecans also make your heart healthier by reducing bad cholesterol levels when ingested regularly within moderation levels as per dietary guidelines across the globe today. Relish toasted pecan pieces on oatmeal breakfast bowls too.