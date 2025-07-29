Bananas v/s grapes: Which is healthier?

Bananas and grapes are two of the most popular fruits that are packed with nutritional benefits. Both fruits make for handy snacks but differ in terms of nutrients and health benefits. Knowing the difference between them can help you make an informed choice in your diet. Here's a look at the nutritional value of bananas and grapes, their unique benefits.

Potassium Potassium power in bananas Everyone knows bananas are a powerhouse of potassium, which is vital for keeping blood pressure in check and muscles functioning properly. A medium-sized banana packs approximately 422 milligrams of potassium, which makes an ideal option for anyone wanting to up their intake of this important mineral. Potassium further reduces the risk of stroke by regulating fluid balance in the body.

Antioxidants Antioxidant richness in grapes Grapes are loaded with antioxidants, especially flavonoids and resveratrol, which promote heart health by reducing inflammation and preventing oxidative stress. These compounds help protect cells from free radical damage. Grapes are known to promote cardiovascular health by improving blood flow and lowering cholesterol levels when consumed regularly.

Fiber Fiber content comparison Both bananas and grapes offer dietary fiber, but bananas have a slight advantage at around three grams per medium fruit versus about one gram per cup of grapes. Fiber is essential for digestive health since it facilitates regular bowel movements and helps keep a healthy weight by inducing feelings of fullness.

Vitamin C Vitamin C boost from grapes Grapes are a good source of vitamin C, an important nutrient that aids immunity and skin health. A cup of grapes provides about 16% of the daily recommended intake for vitamin C. The vitamin plays a key role in collagen formation, healing wounds, and preventing infections.