Why you must add kumquats to your diet

Kumquats (small citrus fruits) are often the most ignored fruits in the world. From their size, no one expects them to pack such a punch. But these tiny powerhouses are loaded with essential nutrients and offer several advantages to those who include them in their diet. From boosting immunity to aiding digestion, kumquats have a lot to offer. Let's explore some health secrets of kumquats.

Nutrient boost Rich source of vitamin C Kumquats are an amazing source of vitamin C, offering more than 70% of the daily recommended intake in each serving. This vitamin is important for keeping our immune system healthy and helps ward off common illnesses such as colds and flu. Vitamin C also plays an important role in collagen production, which is necessary for skin health and healing of wounds.

Digestive aid High fiber content These tiny fruits are loaded with dietary fiber, which helps in digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. A single serving can fulfill up to 20% of the daily fiber requirement. The fiber content also helps keep cholesterol levels in check and promotes heart health by reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Cellular protection Antioxidant properties Like any other fruit, kumquats are also rich in antioxidants, including flavonoids and carotenoids, which help fight oxidative stress in the body. These compounds act against free radicals, minimizing cell damage and lowering the risk of chronic diseases, including cancer and heart disease. Regular consumption can help ensure overall cellular protection and longevity.

Weight management Low-calorie snack option For those who want to manage their weight without compromising on taste or nutrition, kumquats serve as the ideal snacking option. Low in calories, yet high in nutrients, they're perfect for keeping hunger at bay while maintaining control over calorie count. Their natural sweetness can also keep sugar cravings in check without adding additional calories from processed sugars.