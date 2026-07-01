This refreshing salad combines the nutty flavor of sprouted wheat berries with the zesty taste of citrus fruits

Healthy recipes that make sprouted wheat berries shine

By Vinita Jain 02:22 pm Jul 01, 202602:22 pm

What's the story

Sprouted wheat berries are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. They are packed with nutrients and provide a unique texture that can elevate your meals. Here are five creative recipes that showcase the potential of sprouted wheat berries, giving you delicious and nutritious options for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.