Turn makhana into delicious snacks and desserts
What's the story
Fox nuts or makhana, a popular snack in India, are not just tasty but also healthy. These popped lotus seeds are light, crunchy, and can be used in several recipes. They are low in calories and high in protein, making them a perfect snack for the health-conscious. Here are five delicious recipes that highlight the versatility of makhana.
Dish 1
Spicy roasted makhana
Spicy roasted makhana is an easy-to-make snack that packs a punch. Just roast the fox nuts in a pan until they turn crisp. Add spices like turmeric, chili powder, and salt for flavor. This snack is perfect for those who love spicy treats without compromising on health.
Dish 2
Sweet makhana clusters
Sweet makhana clusters are a delightful treat for those with a sweet tooth. Melt jaggery and mix it with roasted fox nuts to form clusters. Once cooled, these clusters become crunchy and sweet, making them an ideal dessert or snack option.
Dish 3
Makhanawala kheer
Makhanawala kheer is a unique twist on traditional kheer using fox nuts instead of rice or vermicelli. Cook the fox nuts in milk until soft and creamy, then add sugar and cardamom powder for flavoring. This creamy dessert is perfect for festive occasions or as a comforting treat.
Dish 4
Savory makhana chaat
Savory makhana chaat adds an Indian street food twist to fox nuts. Toss roasted fox nuts with chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and spices like chaat masala and cumin powder. Add lemon juice for tanginess. This refreshing chaat can be enjoyed as an appetizer or snack at any time of the day.
Dish 5
Makhanawala ladoo
Makhanawala ladoo offers a nutritious twist to regular ladoos by using powdered fox nuts instead of flour/besan. Roast the powdered fox nuts with ghee till aromatic, then mix with jaggery syrup. Shape into small balls and let cool. These ladoos are ideal for kids and adults alike, providing a healthy snack option.