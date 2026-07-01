Spicy roasted makhana is an easy-to-make snack that packs a punch

Turn makhana into delicious snacks and desserts

By Vinita Jain 03:30 pm Jul 01, 202603:30 pm

What's the story

Fox nuts or makhana, a popular snack in India, are not just tasty but also healthy. These popped lotus seeds are light, crunchy, and can be used in several recipes. They are low in calories and high in protein, making them a perfect snack for the health-conscious. Here are five delicious recipes that highlight the versatility of makhana.