Lifestyle

5 tricks to beat retail therapy temptations

5 tricks to beat retail therapy temptations

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 27, 2023, 10:50 am 2 min read

Break the cycle of impulsive buying

Shopping can be a form of therapy for many people struggling with negative emotions like stress, anxiety, and depression. The simple act of making a purchase can create a brief sense of euphoria and relief from emotional pain. However, when the reality of overspending sets in, it takes away their peace. Read on as we introduce you to some tricks to avoid such temptations.

Keep eyes on the prize and stick to your list

Do you often find yourself falling for flashy sales? Making a list beforehand could be the solution to your impulse buying habits. By creating a shopping list, you'll be able to prioritize the things you actually need and avoid getting sidetracked by sales or flashy displays. Keep your eyes on the prize and stick to your list to make more intentional purchases.

Deploy the 24-hour rule

We've all been there - that irresistible urge to buy something we don't really need, but our emotions are screaming at us to do it. Before you whip out your wallet, take a breath, hit the pause button, and wait for 24 hours. This gives you ample time to ask yourself important questions and avoid making choices based solely on your impulses.

Unfollow fashion influencers

Another simple but effective solution is to unfollow stores and fashion bloggers or influencers on social media. While their posts may be filled with alluring products and stylish outfits, they can also trigger your impulse-buying tendencies that may lead to overspending. By doing so, you can regain control of your personal finance and focus on your own values and priorities.

Just stick to cash

Relying too heavily on payment cards or UPI can lead to overspending, as we are less aware of the numbers involved in our purchases. When using credit cards, it is easy to fall into the trap of the pay-later mentality. You might convince yourself that you will repay later, but this kind of thinking can lead to dangerous levels of debt.

Reward yourself responsibly

It's not all about restricting your spending! Treating yourself to a well-deserved purchase can be a great way to curb the temptation to overspend. Set aside a specific amount of money each week or month for discretionary spending on things like eating out or shopping. This can help you stay within your budget and avoid impulse buys that can quickly add up.