Lifestyle

Stuck in a situationship? Here's how to move on

Stuck in a situationship? Here's how to move on

Written by Sneha Das Mar 27, 2023, 10:36 am 2 min read

Situationship heartbreaks can be difficult to handle

The new dating trend these days, situationship refers to a romantic or casual relationship that comes undefined with no tags. This complicated and modern-age trend is more than a friendship but less than a committed relationship. However, it can hurt one of the two if feelings and attachment come in between. Here are a few ways to boss up and move on from situationships.

Delete them from your life

Let's just face it that it will lead to more toxicity if you are thinking of staying friends with your partner after the situationship ends. It is recommended you delete them from all social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram. Delete their number and stop communicating to move on faster. Stop cyber stalking them and let it go, to stay in peace.

Talk to your close and trusted friends

Instead of isolating yourself and sitting alone in a dark room overthinking about your ex-partner, talk to your close friends who are trustworthy, non-judgemental, and can understand you. Your friends will help you in your move-on journey by reminding you of how toxic the situationship was for you and how you deserve so much better in life.

Exercise more

Exercise can help release tension, stress, frustration, and anger and makes you strong and powerful when you are suffering emotionally. Your brains release endorphins during physical activity which triggers feelings of happiness and pleasure. You can join a nearby gym or practice some free-hand or light workouts at home with music playing in the background. You can also go for a jog.

Try a new hobby

A situationship or relationship takes away your time to reflect on other things that you need to do as your thoughts are invested more in how your partner thinks or feels. After a situationship ends, your thoughts should be all about bettering yourself. You can try a new hobby like cooking, painting, dancing, or something that you always wanted to do.

Do not develop bad habits

Many people start drinking alcohol or catch the habit of smoking after experiencing heartbreak to divert their minds and be at peace temporarily. Stop yourself from developing these bad habits as drinking and smoking can lead to a whole lot of emotions and make it more difficult for you to move on. Instead, develop good habits and follow a healthy and nutritious diet﻿.