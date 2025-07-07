Spice up your meals with these 5 edible flowers

Edible flowers have been a part of culinary traditions across the globe, but many are still underutilized in today's kitchens. Not only do these flowers impart a splash of color to your dish, but they also provide distinct flavors as well as nutritional benefits. Adding edible flowers to your pantry can bring life to everyday meals and offer novel taste experiences. Here are five lesser-known edible flowers that can spice up your culinary offerings.

Peppery flavor Nasturtiums: A peppery delight Nasturtiums are colorful flowers that have a peppery flavor, much like watercress. They are high in vitamin C and can be added to salads, sandwiches or used as a garnish for other dishes. The whole plant is edible, including the leaves and seeds, which can be pickled like capers. Nasturtiums lend flavor and color to any meal.

Fresh taste Borage: Cucumber-like freshness Borage is an herb that has star-shaped blue flowers with a mild cucumber flavor. These blossoms are often used to garnish summer drinks or salads because of their refreshing taste. Borage is also known for its potential health benefits such as anti-inflammatory properties. Adding borage to your pantry can give a fresh twist to your traditional recipes.

Vibrant color Calendula: The poor man's saffron Calendula petals are often called "poor man's saffron" due to their bright yellow-orange color and mild spicy taste. You can use them as a natural food coloring or toss some into soups, stews, and rice dishes for color and taste enhancement. Calendula is also said to have antioxidant properties.

Sweet aroma Violets: Sweet floral notes Violets provide sweet floral notes, making them perfect for desserts such as cakes, cookies, or jellies. Their delicate petals can also be candied or infused into syrups for an aromatic touch in beverages or baked goods. Not only do violets lend a pleasant aroma, but they also contain vitamins A and C, adding nutritional value.