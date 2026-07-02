Playing dodgeball involves constant movement, which is great for your heart

How dodgeball can improve your health

By Vinita Jain 09:55 am Jul 02, 202609:55 am

What's the story

Dodgeball is often seen as a fun, energetic game played during school recess or casual gatherings. However, beyond its playful exterior, dodgeball offers a myriad of unexpected benefits that extend beyond the court. From enhancing physical fitness to boosting social skills, this game can be a valuable addition to one's lifestyle. Here are five surprising benefits of playing dodgeball that might inspire you to join in on the action.