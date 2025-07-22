Gentle neck movements everyone must do daily

Working from home usually means long hours of sitting, which can result in neck stiffness and pain. However, adding a few neck exercises to your daily routine can make a world of difference in improving flexibility and relieving tension. They're easy, don't require any special equipment, and can be performed at your desk or during breaks. Here are five unique neck exercises to improve your work-from-home experience by promoting better posture and reducing strain.

Stretch 1 Side-to-side neck stretch The side-to-side neck stretch works wonders in relieving tension along the sides of neck. Sit up straight with your feet flat on the floor. Slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold for about 10 seconds before returning to the center. Repeat on the other side. Do this thrice on each side to keep it balanced.

Tilt 1 Forward and backward tilt This exercise helps stretch the front and back muscles of the neck. Start by sitting upright in a relaxed posture. Gently tilt your head forward, bringing your chin towards the chest till you feel a stretch at the back of your neck. Hold for 10 seconds before slowly tilting it backward as far as comfortable without straining, holding again for 10 seconds. Repeat thrice.

Rotation 1 Neck rotation exercise Neck rotation is great for improving flexibility around the cervical spine area. Begin by sitting or standing with an erect spine and shoulders relaxed downwards away from ears. Slowly turn head to look over one shoulder while keeping chin parallel to the ground level. Hold position briefly, about five seconds, then return facing forward again before repeating movement towards the opposite direction. Complete a full cycle thrice per session.

Shrug 1 Shoulder shrug exercise Shoulder shrugs work on your upper trapezius muscles, relieving stress-induced tightness due to long hours in front of the computer. Just lift both your shoulders towards your ears, hold for five seconds, then let go naturally. Repeat this action eight times for smooth, controlled movements throughout, without jerky actions to avoid injury and achieve relaxation quickly with regular practice.