This simple routine can help you feel more awake, connected, and happy.

5 ways to brighten mornings with laughter yoga

By Anujj Trehaan 10:44 am Nov 26, 202410:44 am

What's the story Laughter yoga is a unique exercise routine that combines laughter exercises with yoga breathing techniques to promote health and happiness. Starting your day with laughter yoga can supercharge your mornings, reduce stress levels, and boost positivity. This article explores five simple ways to incorporate laughter yoga into your morning routine, making it a breeze to adopt for beginners.

Smile first

Start with a smile

Start every morning with a smile at yourself in the mirror. This small action can create a positive emotional response and set the stage for laughter yoga exercises. A smile tricks your brain into thinking you're happy, which can alleviate morning grumpiness and establish a positive tone for the day.

Breathe deeply

Practice deep breathing

Begin with deep breathing exercises from yoga, take five deep breaths. Inhale through the nose and exhale through the mouth. This oxygenates your body and brain, helping you feel more awake. It's a crucial warm-up for laughter yoga, ensuring you're energized and prepared to fully participate in the laughter exercises that follow. This amplifies the overall experience and benefits of your morning routine.

Online sessions

Join a laughter yoga session online

Plenty of free online laughter yoga classes are just a click away, and many of them are beginner-friendly. Joining a class first thing in the morning not only links you to a community striving for positivity, but it also provides an opportunity to learn from experienced instructors. These teachers ensure you're laughing with proper technique, maximizing your enjoyment and the benefits of your laughter yoga practice.

Laugh alone

Use laughter yoga exercises solo

If you can't join a session online, you can practice laughter yoga on your own by starting with forced laughter that eventually turns into genuine laughter. Simply start by giggling softly to yourself, then gradually build up in volume and intensity until you find yourself genuinely laughing. This exercise is surprisingly effective at raising your spirits.

Laugh daily

Incorporate laughter into daily activities

Force yourself to laugh while doing mundane morning tasks like showering or making breakfast. Tune into a humorous podcast or recall funny memories that induce genuine giggles. Incorporating laughter into routine chores not only enhances their enjoyment factor but also fosters a mindset of seeking happiness in the simplest of things.