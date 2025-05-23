Do these stretches to release stress
What's the story
In today's fast-paced world, it doesn't take long for mental clutter to build-up, resulting in stress and anxiety.
Simple evening stretches can be an excellent way to declutter your mind and promote relaxation.
They not only release physical tension but also calm the mind making it easier to relax after a long day.
Here are five ways you can add evening stretches to your routine for a calmer mind.
Stretch 1
Forward bend for relaxation
A forward bend is one of the simplest stretches that helps release tension from the back and neck.
By bending forward and letting your arms hang loosely, you let gravity do its work in stretching out tight muscles.
This position promotes blood flow to the brain, which helps clear mental fog and promotes relaxation.
Stretch 2
Child's pose for calmness
The child's pose is a gentle stretch that focuses on the lower back and hips, while encouraging deep breathing.
By kneeling on the floor with your arms extended forward, you can concentrate on your breath, helping reduce your stress levels.
This pose works particularly well in instilling a sense of calmness before bedtime.
Stretch 3
Cat-cow stretch for flexibility
The cat-cow stretch requires you to alternate between arching and rounding your back, while being on all fours.
This movement helps increase flexibility in the spine and release tension stored in the shoulders and neck.
The rhythmic motion of this stretch also helps synchronize breathing patterns, aiding mental clarity.
Stretch 4
Seated forward fold for focus
The seated forward fold requires you to sit with your legs extended straight ahead and reach towards your toes.
By targeting hamstrings and lower back muscles, this stretch promotes relaxation with gentle pressure on these areas.
Concentrating on slow breaths in this pose helps focus by quieting racing thoughts.
Stretch 5
Legs-up-the-wall pose for restfulness
The legs-up-the-wall pose is done by lying flat on your back with legs resting vertically against a wall, or surface support like furniture edge or bed frame corner (if available) at home.
Set space constraints exist? Use yoga block under hips instead.
This inversion technique promotes circulation throughout body systems (including lymphatic drainage pathways) which aids detoxification processes naturally occurring within human physiology.