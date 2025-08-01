Painful wrists? These exercises may help

Typing for long hours can strain your wrist, resulting in discomfort and loss of productivity. However, adding some basic wrist exercises to your routine can relieve that strain and improve your hand health. They're easy to do and can be performed from your desk, making them ideal for anyone with a hectic schedule. Here are five easy wrist exercises to relieve typing-related discomfort.

Flexor stretch Wrist flexor stretch The wrist flexor stretch targets the muscles on the underside of the forearm. To do this exercise, extend one arm in front of you with the palm facing up. Use the other hand to gently pull back the fingers until you feel a stretch in your forearm. Hold for about 15 seconds before switching hands. This stretch improves flexibility and reduces tension in the wrists.

Extensor stretch Wrist extensor stretch The wrist extensor stretch targets the muscles on top of the forearm. Extend one arm forward (palm facing down) and gently press down on the back of your hand with your opposite hand until you feel a stretch along your forearm. Hold for 15 seconds before repeating the same with the other hand. This exercise helps relieve tightness and improve mobility.

Fist clench Fist clench exercise The fist clench exercise strengthens wrist muscles and improves circulation. Start by sitting comfortably with both arms resting at your sides or on a table surface. Make a fist with each hand, squeezing tightly for five seconds before releasing slowly. Spread fingers wide apart as far as possible without straining them too much. Repeat 10 times per session daily if needed.

Rotations exercise Wrist rotations exercise Wrist rotations are great for keeping joints flexible and avoiding stiffness from long typing hours or tasks that involve hands and wrists movements often during daily activities (like computer work, etc.). Just extend both arms outwards parallel towards the floor, then rotate wrists clockwise followed by an anti-clockwise motion, making a full circle each time. Repeat 10 times per session daily if required.