Do these elbow exercises today

Keeping your elbows flexible and joints healthy is important for everyday tasks, particularly as you grow older. Working out regularly can increase range of motion, decrease stiffness, and keep injuries at bay. In this article, we list five easy exercises that can improve your elbow flexibility and keep your joints healthy. They can be done easily at home, requiring no special equipment.

Stretch 1 Wrist flexor stretch To do the wrist flexor stretch, extend an arm forward with your palm up. Gently pull back on your fingers with your other hand until you feel a stretch in your forearm. Hold for about fifteen seconds, then switch arms. This exercise increases forearm flexibility and reduces muscle tension.

Stretch 2 Wrist extensor stretch The wrist extensor stretch targets the other side of the forearm as compared to the flexor stretch. Extend one arm with the palm facing down. Using the other hand, gently press down on the back of your hand until you feel a stretch along the top of your forearm. Hold for fifteen seconds before repeating on the other arm. This exercise helps balance muscle tension around the elbow joint.

Movement 1 Elbow circles Elbow circles are a great way to warm up and get both elbows moving at the same time. Start by standing or sitting comfortably with arms bent at ninety degrees at your sides. Slowly rotate both elbows in small circles forward 10 times, then reverse direction for another 10 rotations backward. This movement encourages circulation and improves overall flexibility of the joints.

Stretch 3 Tricep stretch To do the tricep stretch, lift one arm overhead and bend it to reach behind towards the opposite shoulder blade. Using the other hand, gently push the bent elbow until you feel mild tension. Hold for twenty seconds, then switch arms. Repeat once more on each side to keep things even throughout the session. This exercise works muscles at the back of your upper arm and can also impact the shoulder region.