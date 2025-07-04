Stiff neck and shoulders? These exercises may help

Do you often feel tension in your neck and shoulders? Especially after a long day? Well, performing certain exercises before sleep can help relieve this discomfort, encouraging relaxation and a better quality of sleep. The best part? These can be easily performed at home without any equipment. Incorporating these into your nightly routine, you can relieve muscle tension and prepare your body for a restful night.

Tilt exercise Neck tilts for flexibility Neck tilts are effective in relieving stiffness and improving flexibility. How to do it: Sit/stand comfortably with your back straight. Slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold for about 10 seconds before returning to the center. Repeat on the other side. This exercise helps in loosening tight muscles around the neck area.

Roll exercise Shoulder rolls to release tension Shoulder rolls work wonders for releasing accumulated tension in the shoulder area. Start by sitting or standing straight. Raise your shoulders up towards your ears, then roll them back and down in a circular motion. Repeat ten times before changing the direction of the roll forward for another ten times. The movement promotes blood flow and alleviates stiffness.

Tuck exercise Chin tucks for posture improvement Chin tucks target both neck muscles and improve overall posture alignment. Start by sitting or standing straight with eyes looking forward. Gently pull your chin back as if trying to create a double chin while keeping eyes leveled ahead. Hold this position briefly before releasing it slowly back into its natural state again. Do not strain yourself too much during each repetition cycle. This should be repeated around eight times per session.