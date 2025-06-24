Stiff wrists? These exercises may help

Wrist flexibility and mobility are extremely important for day-to-day work, particularly for people who spend long hours typing or performing repetitive hand movements. Improving wrist flexibility can help prevent injuries and improve overall hand function. Here are 5 exercises that can help you increase wrist flexibility and mobility and keep your wrists healthy and functional.

Circular motion Wrist rotations Wrist rotations are a simple but effective exercise to enhance wrist mobility. Start by extending your arm forward with your palm facing down. Slowly rotate your wrist in circular motion, ensuring the movement is controlled. Do ten rotations clockwise and then switch to ten counterclockwise ones. This exercise loosens the joints and increases blood flow to the area.

Forward bend Wrist flexor stretch The wrist flexor stretch targets the muscles on the underside of the forearm. Extend one arm straight out with your palm facing up. With your other hand, gently pull back on the fingers of the extended hand until you feel a stretch along your forearm. Hold this position for fifteen seconds before switching sides. This stretch is beneficial in reducing tension in the wrists.

Backward bend Wrist extensor stretch To perform a wrist extensor stretch, extend one arm with your palm facing downwards. With your opposite hand, gently press down on the back of your extended hand till you feel a stretch along the top of your forearm. Hold this position for fifteen seconds before repeating on the other side. This exercise helps balance muscle tension between flexors and extensors.

Hands together Prayer stretch The prayer stretch is an efficient way to improve flexibility and strength in wrists at the same time. Start by placing both palms together in front of you at the chest level as if praying; slowly lower them towards waist level while keeping palms pressed together until you feel mild tension around wrists or forearms. Hold this pose briefly before returning hands back up again into starting position.