Canoeing through Okavango Delta: A guide

The Okavango Delta in Botswana is a one-of-a-kind inland delta, ideal for a canoe exploration. Its sprawling ecosystem is home to some of the most exotic wildlife and greenery. Canoeing is the best way to witness the flora and fauna closely in crystal clear waters, making it an ideal place for wildlife enthusiasts. Here are tips for an unforgettable canoeing experience in this paradise.

Timing Choosing the right time to visit The ideal time to visit the Okavango Delta is during its dry season, between May and October. During these months, the water levels are higher owing to seasonal floods from Angola, making it the best time for canoeing. Wildlife viewing is also more rewarding as animals gather around water holes. The temperatures are cooler than other times of the year, making outdoor activities comfortable.

Wildlife Understanding local wildlife The delta is home to many wildlife species, including elephants, hippos, and various bird species. While canoeing, it's essential to keep a respectful distance from animals for your safety and minimum disturbance. Guides usually accompany tourists on tours, offering invaluable insights into animal behavior and ensuring safe interactions with wildlife.

Essentials Packing essentials for canoeing When heading out for a canoe trip in the Okavango Delta, don't forget to pack essentials such as sun protection (hats and sunscreen) since the sun is pretty harsh. Pack lightweight clothes for the hot weather, along with insect repellent, as mosquitoes can be abundant near water bodies. Carry binoculars to enhance your wildlife viewing experience, as they allow you to observe closely without invading.