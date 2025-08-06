66-year-old reveals foods that mimic Ozempic for weight loss 

Fitness influencer Ilene, 66, has been inspiring women over 50 to get in shape the healthy way. She has shared her own weight loss journey where she shed an impressive 18 kg in her 60s. Now, she is sharing diet tips and foods to consume for a better life with her followers. In June, Ilene revealed some food items that can aid faster weight loss in a recent Instagram post.

Journey Ilene's weight loss journey and diet tips Ilene, who is on a mission to help women get in shape post-50, shared her weight loss story and diet tips with her followers. In June, she posted an Instagram video talking about food items that can help in weight loss. She said, "Nobody told me this before I lost 18.14kg, so I'm telling you now. These foods mimic Ozempic and make fat loss 10x easier."

Food list Foods that can help with weight loss Ilene recommended Greek yogurt, sweet potatoes (especially cooled and reheated), berries, eggs, oats, high-fiber veggies (broccoli, Brussels sprouts, kale), beans and lentils. She explained how these foods can help with weight loss and the best way to consume them. For instance, she suggested having three-fourth cup of 2% Greek yogurt with half a cup of berries and half a scoop protein for a high-protein breakfast or post-lift snack.

Food benefits How to consume these foods? Ilene advised roasting, chilling overnight, cubing into salads or reheating with cinnamon and a dollop of Greek yogurt for sweet potatoes. She also suggested topping oats, blending into protein shakes or freeze-drying for a crunchy topping with berries. For eggs, she recommended scrambling two whole eggs and half a cup of egg whites to get 30 g protein while adding spinach for extra fiber.