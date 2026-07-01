Jasmine plants thrive best in well-drained soil that is rich in organic matter

How to cultivate jasmine in your garden

By Vinita Jain 02:35 pm Jul 01, 202602:35 pm

What's the story

Jasmine, with its sweet fragrance and delicate blooms, is a favorite among gardeners. It can add a touch of elegance and charm to any garden. If you want to grow jasmine, knowing its growth habits is important. This article will give you practical tips on how to grow jasmine, including soil conditions, sunlight requirements, watering techniques, and pruning methods. These insights will help you cultivate healthy jasmine plants.