Affordable DIY indoor herb garden kits

By Anujj Trehaan 02:10 pm Dec 27, 202402:10 pm

Starting an indoor herb garden with DIY kits is a breeze and a budget-friendly way to bring some freshness and greenery into your home. Plus, you get to enjoy fresh herbs all year round. Who can resist that? This article sheds light on some wallet-friendly ways to get your garden growing, so you can enjoy the taste and aroma of fresh herbs without breaking the bank.

Recycling

Start with recycled containers

You can save money while starting your indoor herb garden by recycling containers you already have at home. Look for items like yogurt cups, tin cans, or plastic bottles. Clean them and punch a few drainage holes at the bottom. Voila, you have perfect pots for your herbs! This is a great way to save money and reduce waste.

Seeds selection

Choose affordable herb seeds

Choose seeds of herbs that you regularly use in your recipes. Some popular options include basil, cilantro, parsley, and mint. You can easily find these seeds at your local nursery or order them online. Most seed packets cost anywhere between $1-$5. By growing your garden from seeds, you can save a lot of money in the long run, as compared to buying mature plants.

Lighting

Utilize natural light

Herbs love sunlight. A lot of it. Skip the hassle of grow lights by positioning your garden near a window that gets at least six hours of sunlight a day. South-facing windows are perfect. If light is limited, rotate your plants regularly to ensure even exposure. This way, everything grows without you having to spend extra on artificial lights.

Composting

Make your own compost

Good quality, nutrient-rich soil is the secret to growing healthy herbs. Instead of buying costly fertilizers, you should start composting! Collect your kitchen waste like fruit peels and vegetable waste. Over weeks, the waste will break down into compost that you can add to the soil in your herb pots. Not only will this supply your plants with vital nutrients, but it will also support sustainable living.

Irrigation

Water wisely

Overwatering is the most common cause of root rot in indoor gardens. To promote healthy growth and conserve water, use a spray bottle or a narrow-spout watering can to apply water directly at the base of the plant. Watering in the morning gives plants the opportunity to absorb moisture before the increased evaporation rates at midday.