Planning a lake expedition? Here's what to know

African lake expeditions present an exquisite chance to venture into pristine natural beauty. These excursions enable voyagers to row through calm waters, amidst varied ecosystems and stunning vistas. From the enormity of Lake Victoria to the peacefulness of Lake Malawi, every location offers a different journey. Here are some important pointers for anyone planning to sail on these beautiful lakes.

Drive 1 Exploring Lake Victoria's vastness Africa's largest lake, Lake Victoria, extends across Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania. Its vast waters are dotted with countless islands and variety of fish species. Paddling here allows you to witness local fishing communities at work and explore hidden coves. Given the lake's size, weather can change quickly, so paddlers need to be prepared for sudden wind and wave shifts.

Drive 2 Discovering tranquility at Lake Malawi Famous for its crystal-clear waters and a colorful cichlid fish population, Lake Malawi extends across Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania. Paddlers can make the most of calm conditions that make for a pleasant stroll along its shores. National parks around the area give chances for wildlife sightings, both on the land and in water. Visits can be planned during the dry season for maximum visibility.

Drive 3 Navigating the depths of Lake Tanganyika Lake Tanganyika is one of the world's deepest lakes, straddling four countries: Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Tanzania, and Zambia. Its pristine, crystal-clear waters make it an ideal spot for watching the rich underwater life. Kayaking its length yields breathtaking views of the steep mountainsides that rise sharply from the shoreline.