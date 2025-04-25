What's the story

African volcano trekking is an ideal adventure for those looking for some thrilling summit ascents.

The continent has some of the most mind-blowing volcanic landscapes, giving trekkers memories of a lifetime.

From the towering heights of Mount Kilimanjaro to the active lava lake of Mount Nyiragongo, every trek comes with its own challenges and rewards.

Here's looking at key insights into preparing for and experiencing these remarkable treks across Africa's volcanic terrains.