5 vegetarian dishes that celebrate peanuts
What's the story
African cuisine is a treasure chest of flavors, with peanuts featuring prominently in numerous traditional recipes.
These vegetarian treats make use of the humble peanuts in the best way possible, combining nutrition with taste.
From delicious stews to wholesome soups, peanut-based preparations are the go-to in several African parts.
Here are five such vegetarian delights that define Africa's unique culinary traditions, perfect for plant-eaters.
West African delight
Groundnut stew: A West African classic
Groundnut stew is another much-loved dish across West Africa, with its rich and creamy texture.
Prepared with ground peanuts, tomatoes, onions, and spices, this stew is commonly served with rice or fufu.
The combination of the ingredients makes for a hearty meal, which is both filling and nutritious.
Variants are available across countries like Ghana and Nigeria, each adding its own twist to the classic dish.
Comforting soup
Peanut soup: A comforting bowl
Peanut soup is another widely enjoyed dish in a number of African countries.
It usually incorporates ingredients such as sweet potatoes or yams, along with ground peanuts for thickness and taste.
The soup is spiced with seasonings like ginger and garlic to amp up its flavor.
Often relished as a starter or main course, peanut soup offers warmth and comfort in every spoon.
Savory sauce
Maafe: A savory peanut sauce
Maafe is a savory peanut sauce that originated in Mali but is loved all over West Africa.
This sauce features ground peanuts and vegetables (carrots and cabbage) to form a delicious accompaniment for rice or couscous.
From cumin to garam masala, spices add depth to the dish's flavor while keeping it vegetarian.
Sweet treats
Nkate cake: Sweet peanut treats
Nkate cake provides an indulgent option to relish peanuts in dessert form while not sacrificing the health advantages of plant-based diets.
A staple of Ghanaian cuisine, these confections are mainly made of roasted nuts, combined with sugar syrup, to create deliciously chewy bars ideal for snacking any time of the day.
Crunchy snacks
Kuli-kuli: Crunchy peanut snacks
Kuli-kuli makes for a crunchy snack option that's made entirely from crushed, roasted nuts shaped into small balls or sticks, and then fried to a golden-brown perfection.
Popular in Nigeria and Benin alike, these snacks provide a protein-packed alternative to the usual processed options available in the market today.
Making them an ideal pick for anyone looking to make healthier lifestyle choices without compromising taste or satisfaction.