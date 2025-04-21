What's the story

African cuisine is a treasure chest of flavors, with peanuts featuring prominently in numerous traditional recipes.

These vegetarian treats make use of the humble peanuts in the best way possible, combining nutrition with taste.

From delicious stews to wholesome soups, peanut-based preparations are the go-to in several African parts.

Here are five such vegetarian delights that define Africa's unique culinary traditions, perfect for plant-eaters.