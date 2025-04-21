From baobab to cassava: 5 roots transforming vegan diets
What's the story
African roots have been a staple of traditional diets throughout the continent for centuries.
However, these roots are now finding a place on the world stage as they elevate plant-based meals with their unique flavors and nutritional benefits.
From boosting energy levels to providing essential vitamins, these roots are becoming an integral part of global culinary practices.
Let's take a look at five African roots making an impact on plant-based meals around the world.
Nutrient powerhouse
Baobab: The superfruit root
Often touted as a superfruit, Baobab is packed with nutrients. The fruit is high in vitamin C, calcium, potassium, and fiber.
Using the baobab tree's root in smoothies or baked goods can give them a tangy kick while increasing their nutritional quotient.
Its antioxidant properties make it a great ingredient for anyone looking to enhance their diet with nature's goodness.
Gluten-free staple
Cassava: Versatile and gluten-free
Cassava is an extremely versatile root and also a gluten-free alternative in many recipes.
It is often used to make flour, which can be used in baking or cooking without compromising on texture or taste.
Cassava provides carbohydrates and essential nutrients like vitamin C and manganese, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking for gluten-free options.
Texture booster
Taro: Creamy texture enhancer
Taro root has a creamy texture when cooked, making it an ideal candidate for soups and stews.
It is packed with dietary fiber, vitamins E and B6, potassium, and manganese.
The mild flavor of taro helps it blend in effortlessly with various dishes while boosting their nutritional value due to its rich content of essential nutrients.
Energy provider
Yam: Energy-boosting root
Rich in complex carbs, yams provide a constant source of energy throughout the day.
These roots are also packed with vitamin C, potassium, manganese, and copper.
Their antioxidant properties, including beta-carotene, play an important role in promoting overall health.
Regular addition to the likes of casseroles or roasted veggie medleys not just makes the dish delicious but also nutritious.
Flavor enhancer
Ginger: Flavorful health booster
Not only does ginger root enhance flavors, but it also makes a healthy addition with its anti-inflammatory properties.
It contains vitamins B3 and B6, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, folate, riboflavin, thiamine, pantothenic acid, copper, selenium, manganese, etc.
This makes ginger a great addition to plant-based diets all over the world.