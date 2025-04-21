What's the story

African roots have been a staple of traditional diets throughout the continent for centuries.

However, these roots are now finding a place on the world stage as they elevate plant-based meals with their unique flavors and nutritional benefits.

From boosting energy levels to providing essential vitamins, these roots are becoming an integral part of global culinary practices.

Let's take a look at five African roots making an impact on plant-based meals around the world.