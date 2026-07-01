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What is Afro-op art?

By Simran Jeet 02:15 pm Jul 01, 202602:15 pm

What's the story

Afro-op art is a beautiful fusion of African cultural motifs and the optical illusion style of "op art." This unique combination creates visually striking patterns that are both culturally rich and artistically innovative. The patterns often feature bold colors, geometric shapes, and repetitive designs that challenge the viewer's perception. By exploring these patterns, one can appreciate the creativity and diversity of African art while experiencing the dynamic effects of optical illusion.