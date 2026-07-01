Agricultural loans in India: A complete guide
What's the story
Agricultural loans in India are essential for farmers to meet their financial needs. These loans can be used for purchasing seeds, fertilizers, equipment, and other necessities. The loans are offered by banks and financial institutions at various interest rates and repayment terms. Knowing the different types of agricultural loans is important for farmers to make informed decisions about their financial future.
#1
Crop loans for immediate needs
Crop loans are short-term loans that farmers take to meet immediate expenses, like buying seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. These loans are usually repaid within a year, post the harvest season. The interest rates on crop loans are generally lower than other types of loans, as they are backed by government schemes. This makes them an attractive option for farmers looking to manage their cash flow efficiently.
#2
Term loans for long-term investments
Term loans are long-term loans that farmers take to invest in capital assets like tractors, irrigation systems, or storage facilities. These loans usually have a repayment period of one to seven years, depending on the amount borrowed and the asset's life. The interest rates on term loans can be higher than those on crop loans, but they provide the necessary funds for significant investments that improve productivity.
#3
Microfinance options for small farmers
Microfinance institutions offer small-scale agricultural loans to smallholder farmers who may not qualify for traditional bank financing due to lack of collateral or credit history. These microloans typically range from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000, with flexible repayment terms tailored to suit the needs of low-income households. While the interest rates may be slightly higher than conventional bank loans, microfinance provides access to credit that empowers small farmers.
#4
Government-backed schemes and subsidies
The Indian government also runs several schemes that provide subsidized interest rates on agricultural loans. Under these schemes, farmers can avail loans at reduced rates, as low as 4% per annum, if they repay on time. These initiatives aim at making credit accessible to all sections of the farming community, while promoting sustainable agricultural practices across the country.