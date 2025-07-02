Amaranth v/s wild rice: Comparing their nutrition

Amaranth and wild rice are two such ancient grains that have taken the world by storm owing to their nutritional benefits. Both are gluten-free and packed with essential nutrients, making them fantastic options for a mindful diet. Here's a look at what are the nutritional benefits of amaranth and wild rice. We tell you how they can benefit your health and daily meals.

Protein power Protein content comparison Amaranth is famous for its protein content, which is about 14% (by weight). This makes it an amazing source of plant-based protein, particularly for vegetarians and vegans. Wild rice also provides a good amount of protein (roughly 4% by weight). While both grains offer essential amino acids, amaranth has a slight edge when it comes to overall protein content.

Fiber focus Fiber benefits explored Both amaranth and wild rice are high in dietary fiber, which helps digestion and gut health. Amaranth has about 7% fiber (by weight) while wild rice has about 6%. The fiber-rich nature of these grains keeps cholesterol levels in check and supports regular bowel movements. Including either grain in your diet can help you attain better digestive health.

Nutrient density Vitamin and mineral richness Amaranth is loaded with vitamins like vitamin C, vitamin A, folate and minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc, promoting overall well-being. Wild rice is nutrient-dense too but particularly offers higher amounts of B vitamins such as niacin (B3) along with minerals like manganese and zinc. Both grains provide unique nutritional profiles that enhance different bodily functions.