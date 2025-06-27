Ditch pretzel for roasted pumpkin seeds: Here's why

Swapping pretzels with crunchy roasted pumpkin seeds can be a delicious change in your snacking routine. Also called pepitas, pumpkin seeds have a satisfying crunch and are loaded with nutrients. They make an excellent source of protein, healthy fats and essential minerals. This easy swap can boost your diet by adding more variety and nutritional benefits, without compromising on taste or texture. Here's why you should consider this swap.

Health boost Nutritional benefits of pumpkin seeds Rich in magnesium, zinc, and iron, pumpkin seeds also aid muscle function, bone health, and immune system performance. Iron, for instance, is essential for producing red blood cells. These seeds also provide antioxidants that help decrease inflammation. Opting for pumpkin seeds instead of pretzels gives you the opportunity to enjoy these health benefits on a regular basis, enriching your diet with essential nutrients and antioxidants.

Budget-friendly Cost-effective snacking option Roasted pumpkin seeds can serve as a cheaper substitute for pretzels when you buy in bulk or roast them at home. A small sum invested in raw pumpkin seeds can yield multiple servings at a much lesser price than what you would spend on store-bought snacks such as pretzels. They are, therefore, a budget-friendly option for those wanting to save money and still snack healthy.

Cooking flexibility Versatile culinary uses Pumpkin seeds are not just limited to snacking; they can serve as toppings for salads or soups or be mixed into baked goods like bread and muffins for added texture and flavor. Their mild nutty taste goes well with both sweet and savory dishes alike without overpowering other ingredients' flavors, making them an adaptable addition across different cuisines.