Unique lentil-based snack recipes you'll love

Lentils are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can turn ordinary snacks into delightful treats. Packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, lentils lend a healthy twist to your snacking routine. Be it savory or sweet, these unexpected lentil recipes will surprise your taste buds and give you a satisfying snack option. Try these creative ways to snack on lentils and reap the benefits of this humble legume.

Crunchy delight Crispy lentil crackers Crispy lentil crackers make a great substitute for regular chips. These crackers are prepared by mixing cooked lentils with flour and some spices and baking them until golden-brown. They provide a crunchy texture which tastes great with dips or can be munched on their own. Since lentils are protein-rich, these crackers make a filling snack that keeps you full between meals.

Savory munchies Spiced lentil popcorn Spiced lentil popcorn is a unique way to enjoy the flavors of popcorn, sans corn kernels. The cooked lentils are seasoned with spices such as cumin, paprika, and garlic powder and roasted until crispy. Not only does this snack give you a unique mix of flavors and textures, but it also offers the nutritional goodness of lentils. It's perfect for movie nights or as an afternoon pick-me-up.

Nutritious bites Sweet lentil energy balls Sweet lentil energy balls mix cooked red or green lentils with dates, nuts, and seeds for a nutritious treat that's both sweet and satisfying. Simply blend all ingredients together until smooth and roll them into bite-sized portions. They offer natural sweetness from dates along with protein from nuts and seeds—perfect for boosting energy levels during busy days.

Creamy spread Lentil hummus dip Lentil hummus dip is a creamy alternative to the regular chickpea-based hummus. It uses cooked red or green split peas instead of the latter. Blended with tahini paste, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper, it becomes smooth, spreadable. It pairs perfectly with fresh vegetables, pita bread, and crackers alike. Giving you plant-based proteins, fibers, vitamins and minerals, it's key to a balanced diet.