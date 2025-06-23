Cherry + dill: 5 delicious dishes you need to try

Cherries and dill may not be the first combination you think of when it comes to elevating meals, but this duo can add the most unexpected flavors to your table. From cherries' sweet and tart profile to dill's fresh, herbaceous note, the two make for unique pairings that can elevate any dish. Here are some surprising ways to use cherries and dill in your meals for a fun culinary experience.

Fresh twist Cherry-dill salad delight Incorporating cherries and dill into a salad can give it a refreshing twist. Start with mixed greens or spinach as the base, and add fresh cherries for sweetness. Top it off with chopped dill for an aromatic touch. This combination goes well with a light vinaigrette dressing, enhancing the natural flavors without overpowering them. The result? A vibrant salad that's visually appealing and deliciously different!

Flavor boost Savory cherry-dill sauce Creating a savory sauce with cherries and dill can take your simple dishes to gourmet experiences. Cook down pitted cherries with shallots till you have a thick sauce, and then stir in freshly chopped dill at the end of cooking. This sauce goes beautifully with roasted vegetables or grilled tofu, adding depth of flavor without being too heavy.

Nutritious mix Cherry-dill infused grain bowls Grain bowls are adaptable meals that benefit from bold flavors like cherry and dill. Start with cooking your choice of grains like quinoa or brown rice. Add roasted nuts for crunchiness along with sliced cherries for sweetness. Finish by mixing in chopped dill to tie all elements together harmoniously.