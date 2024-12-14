Summarize Simplifying... In short Anthi's anti-thinning advanced hair serum, packed with potent plant extracts and essential oils, is a hair-friendly solution that promotes hair growth and combats greying.

Easy to apply, this lightweight, non-greasy serum absorbs quickly, leaving your scalp less dry and hair stronger.

However, priced at ₹899 for 30ml, it might be a bit steep for those on a budget.

Ideal for thin, grey hair, it's also versatile enough for use on beards and moustaches. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Read this review

Review: Anthi anti-thinning advanced hair serum

By Anujj Trehaan 12:00 pm Dec 14, 202412:00 pm

What's the story Hair thinning and greying have become a common issue in today's age, with both men and women across ages experiencing them for several reasons. However, focusing on overall hair health has become easier thanks to anti-thinning hair solutions. I recently chanced upon one such anti-thinning hair serum from Anthi - India's first anti-thinning hair care brand. Should you use it? Well, read my review.

Ingredients

What constitutes this anti-thinning hair serum?

Anthi's anti-thinning advanced hair serum is made with 18 potent plant extracts, pure essential oils, and clinically tested ingredients. To name a few, it has rosemary, aloe vera, amla, bhringraj, green tea, hop, nettle, sage, burdock, tangerine, chamomile, linden, pea, silver birch, larch, horsetail, henna, and millet. Additionally, it features 3% redensyl, 4% anagain, 2% melanogrey, and 1% darkenyl.

Features

What makes it different from other anti-thinning hair serums?

Anthi's advanced hair serum does not contain sls/sles (sulphates), mineral oil, silicones, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrance, and added color, which makes it totally hair-friendly. The product doesn't only foster thickening of hair but also stimulates melatonin that promotes hair growth at the same time. Not only that, you can bid adieu to grey hair as it also features strong anti-greying properties.

Usage

How to use this product?

It's easy to apply this hair serum. All you have to do is, take a reasonable amount of this solution and directly apply to your dry and clean scalp. Once done, gently massage in wiwth your fingertips for a couple of minutes. For best results, use this anti-thinning and anti-greying serum once every night before you hit the sack. Do not rinse immediately.

Application

Here's what I felt after applying this hair serum

This advanced hair serum from Anthi is lightweight and non-sticky, unlike many other hair serums in the market. At the same time, I also felt that it is non-greasy as it absorbed quickly into my scalp and didn't give it an oily feel. Overnight application and washing hair the following morning kept my scalp less dry than usual and my hair stronger than before.

Information

What could be better?

According to me, this advanced hair serum from Anthi, which is priced at ₹899 per 30ml, could be a downside for those on a limited budget.

Verdict

Is Anthi anti-thinning advanced hair serum a yay or nay?

Long story short, buying this hair serum can prove to be a great addition to your daily hair care rituals, especially if you are dealing with thin and grey hair. It is lightweight and pocket-sized, so packing it traveling outdoors won't pose an issue. The fact that you can also use it on your beard and moustache makes it quite versatile. Go for it!