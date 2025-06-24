Aqua aerobics v/s Zumba: Which is better for cardiovascular health?

Both aqua aerobics and Zumba are well-known for their cardiovascular benefits. While aqua aerobics is done in water, providing resistance and support, making it perfect for anyone with joint problems or looking for a low-impact workout, Zumba is a dance-based workout combining multiple dance styles with aerobic movements for a high-intensity cardiovascular workout. Here's how both activities affect heart health.

#1 Water resistance in aqua aerobics Aqua aerobics employs the resistance of water to intensify cardiovascular workouts. The natural resistance of water ensures that movements are intensified without stressing the joints. This makes it a great option for those suffering from joint problems or those looking for a low-impact workout. The buoyancy of water supports the body weight, minimizing strain while still offering the same cardiovascular challenge.

#2 Dance movements in Zumba Zumba integrates dance moves from genres like salsa, merengue, and hip-hop into its sessions. These high-energy moves increase heart rate instantly, providing a high-intensity cardio workout. The rhythmic element of dance keeps participants engaged and motivated during the class. This continuous action helps boost endurance and heart health overall.

#3 Calorie burn comparison Both aqua aerobics and Zumba help in burning calories, aiding in weight management, and better cardiovascular health. On average, a one-hour aqua aerobics session can help you burn anywhere between 400 to 500 calories depending on the intensity levels. In comparison, a normal one-hour Zumba class can burn nearly 500 to 600 calories owing to its high-energy nature.