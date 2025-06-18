What's the story

Zero-calorie drinks have become increasingly popular as a seemingly guilt-free substitute for sugary drinks.

Promoted as a healthier option, these drinks offer the sweetness of sugar without any calories.

But, do they come with long-term health consequences?

While they may curb calorie intake temporarily, their impact on metabolism, appetite control, and health in general raises many questions.

Here are some insights into the long-term effects of zero-calorie drinks.