Enjoy these warm, savory pockets of delight, perfect for sharing!

By Anujj Trehaan 01:45 pm Jul 31, 202401:45 pm

What's the story Empanadas, a staple in Argentine cuisine, are versatile pastries filled with various ingredients. Originating from Spain, they've become a key part of South American food culture, each country adding its twist. Today's focus is on a vegetarian and eggless version, offering a mix of flavors in a tender pastry shell, ideal for any meal or gathering. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For dough, mix two cups flour, one-half cup water (adjust), one-quarter cup oil, and one teaspoon salt. To make the filling, arrange for one chopped onion, one red bell pepper, two minced garlic cloves, one cup of corn, one cup of boiled diced potatoes, one-half cup of chopped green olives, and one teaspoon of smoked paprika. Season with salt and pepper. Need vegetable oil for frying or baking.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt. Gradually add in the vegetable oil and water while kneading until a smooth dough forms. If the dough feels too dry or sticky, adjust by adding more water or flour respectively. Once done, cover it with a damp cloth and let it rest for at least 30 minutes.

Step 2

Make the filling

Heat some vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Add onions and garlic to saute until they're soft but not browned. Mix in red bell peppers and cook for another few minutes before adding boiled potatoes and corn kernels. Season with smoked paprika, salt, and pepper according to taste. Stir well until all ingredients are evenly mixed then set aside to cool down.

Step 3

Assemble empanadas

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to an eighth of an inch thick. Using a round cutter or bowl, cut out dough circles for the shells. Spoon filling onto one side of each circle, then fold over to enclose the filling. Press the edges together with your fingers or crimp with fork tines to seal.

Step 4

Cook empanadas

Choose to fry or bake the empanadas. For frying: Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer or pan. Fry empanadas until golden brown on both sides, then drain on paper towels. For baking: Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius, place empanadas on a parchment-lined baking sheet, brush with olive oil, and bake for about 20 minutes until golden. Enjoy warm, perfect for sharing!