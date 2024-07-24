In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a flavorful vegetarian Kimchi Jjigae with this simple recipe.

Start by sautéing onions and garlic in sesame oil, then add kimchi and Korean chili powder.

Pour in vegetable broth, kimchi brine, soy sauce, and sugar, and let it simmer.

Add tofu cubes and let them cook, then adjust the seasoning to your liking.

Try this vegetarian, eggless Korean kimchi jjigae recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:14 pm Jul 24, 2024

What's the story Kimchi jjigae, a staple in Korean cuisine, is a spicy and sour stew known for its vibrant flavor and comforting warmth. Traditionally made with kimchi, tofu, vegetables, and sometimes meat, this tutorial introduces a vegetarian and eggless version. With its rich history from ancient Korea, kimchi jjigae has warmed hearts and homes for centuries. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare vegetarian Kimchi Jjigae, gather two cups well-fermented kimchi (chopped), one tablespoon kimchi brine, two cups vegetable broth, one firm tofu block (cubed), one large onion (sliced), two garlic cloves (minced), one tablespoon gochugaru (Korean chili powder), one tablespoon soy sauce, one teaspoon sugar, two green onions (chopped for garnish), and sesame oil for cooking.

Step 1

Prepare the base

Begin by heating a large pot on medium. Add a splash of sesame oil, then the sliced onion. Saute until the onions are translucent, enhancing their flavor. Next, add minced garlic, sauteing for another minute until it's fragrant. This foundational step adds significant depth to the stew's flavor, setting the stage for a rich and aromatic base.

Step 2

Add main ingredients

To the pot, add the chopped kimchi and gochugaru (Korean chili powder). Stir well to ensure it's fully combined with the onion mixture. Cook for about five minutes, during which the kimchi starts to soften slightly. This crucial step helps in releasing all the flavors from the kimchi into your stew, significantly enriching its taste profile and aroma.

Step 3

Pour in liquids

Next, add the vegetable broth and a tablespoon of kimchi brine into the pot, introducing an extra layer of flavor to the jjigae. Bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat to simmer. Incorporate soy sauce and sugar at this point, carefully adjusting these to balance the flavors. This step is crucial for developing the stew's rich and harmonious taste profile.

Step 4

Final touches

Finally, gently place the tofu cubes into the simmering stew, ensuring they cook thoroughly without breaking apart, for about 10 minutes. After cooking, taste test your jjigae; adjust the seasoning with additional soy sauce or sugar to suit your preference. Serve the stew hot, garnished with chopped green onions for a fresh contrast to the spicy-sour flavors of this delicious vegetarian Kimchi Jjigae.