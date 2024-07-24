Try this vegetarian, eggless Korean kimchi jjigae recipe
Kimchi jjigae, a staple in Korean cuisine, is a spicy and sour stew known for its vibrant flavor and comforting warmth. Traditionally made with kimchi, tofu, vegetables, and sometimes meat, this tutorial introduces a vegetarian and eggless version. With its rich history from ancient Korea, kimchi jjigae has warmed hearts and homes for centuries. Let's get cooking.
Gather the following ingredients
To prepare vegetarian Kimchi Jjigae, gather two cups well-fermented kimchi (chopped), one tablespoon kimchi brine, two cups vegetable broth, one firm tofu block (cubed), one large onion (sliced), two garlic cloves (minced), one tablespoon gochugaru (Korean chili powder), one tablespoon soy sauce, one teaspoon sugar, two green onions (chopped for garnish), and sesame oil for cooking.
Prepare the base
Begin by heating a large pot on medium. Add a splash of sesame oil, then the sliced onion. Saute until the onions are translucent, enhancing their flavor. Next, add minced garlic, sauteing for another minute until it's fragrant. This foundational step adds significant depth to the stew's flavor, setting the stage for a rich and aromatic base.
Add main ingredients
To the pot, add the chopped kimchi and gochugaru (Korean chili powder). Stir well to ensure it's fully combined with the onion mixture. Cook for about five minutes, during which the kimchi starts to soften slightly. This crucial step helps in releasing all the flavors from the kimchi into your stew, significantly enriching its taste profile and aroma.
Pour in liquids
Next, add the vegetable broth and a tablespoon of kimchi brine into the pot, introducing an extra layer of flavor to the jjigae. Bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat to simmer. Incorporate soy sauce and sugar at this point, carefully adjusting these to balance the flavors. This step is crucial for developing the stew's rich and harmonious taste profile.
Final touches
Finally, gently place the tofu cubes into the simmering stew, ensuring they cook thoroughly without breaking apart, for about 10 minutes. After cooking, taste test your jjigae; adjust the seasoning with additional soy sauce or sugar to suit your preference. Serve the stew hot, garnished with chopped green onions for a fresh contrast to the spicy-sour flavors of this delicious vegetarian Kimchi Jjigae.